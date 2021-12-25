B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $826,000 Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

