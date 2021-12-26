B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $617,000 in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.06% of Veeco Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VECO opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.38. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

