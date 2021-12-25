B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $628,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 27.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 542,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RHP opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

