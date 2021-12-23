B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $298.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.63 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

