B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 323 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $152.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average of $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

