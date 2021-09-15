B Riley Financial Inc (RILY): Price Now Near $60.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RILY

At the time of this writing, RILY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.67 (-1.1%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, RILY ranks 160th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RILY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RILY’s price is up $0.39 (0.65%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as RILY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows RILY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RILY: Daily RSI Analysis For RILY, its RSI is now at 27.8571.

RILY and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

