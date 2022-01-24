B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 517,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 923,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,436,000 after acquiring an additional 137,353 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).