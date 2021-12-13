B2Gold Corp (BTG): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.4)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.14)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BTG

At the time of this writing, BTG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.14%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BTG has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Precious Metals stocks, BTG ranks 34th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BTG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BTG’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.4%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row BTG has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BTG’s price action over the past 90 days.

For BTG, its RSI is now at 0.

BTG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

