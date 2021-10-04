B2Gold Corp (BTG): Price Now Near $3.46; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BTG

Currently, BTG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (1.02%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BTG has seen 3 straight up hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BTG ranks 23rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Precious Metals stocks.

BTG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BTG’s price is up $0.07 (2.06%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. B2Gold Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BTG: Daily RSI Analysis BTG’s RSI now stands at 86.3636.

BTG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

