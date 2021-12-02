B2Gold Corp (BTG): Price Now Near $3.7; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BTG

Currently, BTG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-1.99%) from the hour prior. BTG has seen its price go down 12 out of the past 14 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Precious Metals stocks, BTG ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BTG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BTG’s price is down $-0.1 (-2.51%) from the day prior. BTG has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. B2Gold Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BTG: Daily RSI Analysis BTG’s RSI now stands at 0.

BTG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market