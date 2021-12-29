Badger Meter Inc (BMI): Price Up $0.07 (0.07)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BMI

Currently, BMI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.06%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row BMI has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, BMI ranks 33rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BMI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BMI’s price is up $0.07 (0.07%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BMI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BMI: Daily RSI Analysis BMI’s RSI now stands at 96.5753.

BMI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error