BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $557.90

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 557.90 ($7.57) and traded as high as GBX 572.80 ($7.78). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.76), with a volume of 7,523,385 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.09) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.14) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.76) to GBX 555 ($7.53) in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.80 ($8.33).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 554.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40.

BAE Systems Company Profile (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

