Baker Hughes Co (BKR): Price Now Near $19.82; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BKR

Currently, BKR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.44%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BKR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BKR’s price is up $0.25 (1.28%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row BKR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on BKR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Baker Hughes Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For BKR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BKR may find value in this recent story:

Halliburton Plunges on Disappointing Forecast for Slowing Growth

(Bloomberg) — Halliburton Co. tumbled after warning investors that demand for its oil-drilling and fracking services won’t continue grow as much as it did in recent months.The world’s biggest provider of fracking services fell as much as 7.4% for the day’s second-worst performance in the S&P 500 Index. North American order growth will “moderate” during the current quarter relative to the first three months of this year, while overseas drilling margins will drop as much as 1.25 percentage points. Chief Financial Officer Lance Loeffler cited a seasonal dip in sales of oilfield software.The guidance suggests second-quarter operating income will come in below expectations, said George O’Leary, an analyst at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Confidence that oil prices will continue to strengthen has taken a hit from worries about resurgent Covid-19 outbreaks in India and elsewhere. “That stung,” O’Leary said in an email. Halliburton needs “positive earnings momentum or stronger crude to keep the run going.”Halliburton dropped 5.8% to $18.67 at 11:40 a.m. in New York, paring its 12-month gain to 151%. Halliburton and rival Baker Hughes Co. both reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday. Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said overseas demand for oilfield services will rebound later in the year on expectations that global crude prices will advance.“I expect international activity growth to accelerate, and the early positive momentum in North America gives me confidence in the activity cadence for the rest of the year,” Miller said in a statement. “I am optimistic about how this transition year is shaping up.”Along with the world’s top oilfield contractor Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Halliburton are attempting to pivot to overseas markets and away from the North American shale sector that’s still trying to claw its way out of last year’s historic price collapse. Halliburton’s results come three months after Miller called for a bottom in international activity in the first quarter.Schlumberger is scheduled to report fiirst-quarter results at the end of this week.(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

