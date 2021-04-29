Baker Hughes Co (BKR): Price Now Near $20.25; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BKR

At the moment, BKR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.29 (-1.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BKR ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

BKR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BKR’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on BKR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Baker Hughes Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For BKR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BKR may find value in this recent story:

Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Q1 Earnings From SLB, HAL, BKR, KMI & VLO

Energy companies Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), Baker Hughes (BKR), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Valero Energy (VLO) reported March-quarter earnings, wherein each outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

