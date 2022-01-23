Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Announces Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?