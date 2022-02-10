Balancer Market Capitalization Tops $104.80 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $15.09 or 0.00033509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $104.80 million and approximately $17.76 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00107141 BTC.

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.