Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Ball by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in Ball by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 934,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,040,000 after acquiring an additional 64,296 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ball by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,325,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Ball by 2,220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 895,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after acquiring an additional 856,459 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLL opened at $96.27 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

