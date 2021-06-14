BALL Corp (BLL): Price Now Near $80.82; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BLL

At the time of this writing, BLL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.63 (-0.77%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BLL has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Shipping Containers stocks, BLL ranks 7th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BLL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BLL’s price is down $-0.73 (-0.9%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BLL’s price action over the past 90 days.