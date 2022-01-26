Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after buying an additional 634,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 242,623 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bally’s by 19.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after buying an additional 188,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 104,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,961. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

