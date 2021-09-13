Bally’s Corp (BALY): Price Now Near $46.89; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BALY

At the moment, BALY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (1.03%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BALY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, BALY ranks 63rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BALY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BALY’s price is down $-0.55 (-1.17%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row BALY has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows BALY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BALY: Daily RSI Analysis For BALY, its RSI is now at 30.8026.

BALY and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

