Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,786 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,266,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SSR Mining by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

