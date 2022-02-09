Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 90,541 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,541 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $41,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 95,148.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53,283 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,071,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $283.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.58 and a 200 day moving average of $339.81. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

