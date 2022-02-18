Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

