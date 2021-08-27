Bancfirst Corp (BANF): Price Now Near $56.4; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BANF

Currently, BANF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.53 (0.95%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row BANF has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BANF ranks 66th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

BANF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BANF’s price is up $0.82 (1.48%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on BANF; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BANF’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BANF: Daily RSI Analysis For BANF, its RSI is now at 43.6681.

BANF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

