Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ETF Daily News Team

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

BLX stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?