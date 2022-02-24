Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

BLX stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Recommended Stories