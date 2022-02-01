Banco Santander (SAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SAN stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAN. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 157.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?