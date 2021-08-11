Bancolombia Sa (CIB): Price Now Near $28.81; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CIB

At the moment, CIB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.14%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on CIB; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, CIB ranks 81st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CIB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CIB’s price is up $0.13 (0.45%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row CIB has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Bancolombia Sa’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CIB: Daily RSI Analysis CIB’s RSI now stands at 100.

CIB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market