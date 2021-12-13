Bandwidth Inc (BAND): Price Up $0.48 (0.68)% Over Past Day, Up $0.48 (0.68)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BAND

At the time of this writing, BAND (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (0.68%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as BAND has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, BAND ranks 113th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BAND’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BAND’s price is up $0.48 (0.68%) from the day prior. BAND has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows BAND’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BAND: Daily RSI Analysis For BAND, its RSI is now at 16.5125.

BAND and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

