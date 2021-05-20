Bank Bradesco (BBD): Price Up $0.06 (1.26)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BBD

Currently, BBD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.52%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BBD has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BBD ranks 75th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

BBD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BBD’s price is up $0.06 (1.26%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Bank Bradesco’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.