Bank Bradesco (BBD): Price Up $0.06 (1.38)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (1.38)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BBD

At the moment, BBD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (1.38%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BBD ranks 79th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

BBD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BBD’s price is up $0.06 (1.38%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 200 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Bank Bradesco’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

