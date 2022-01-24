Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,599 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $196.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.71 and a 200-day moving average of $204.34.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

