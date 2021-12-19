Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 6,337,573 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $243,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after buying an additional 365,609 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after buying an additional 810,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

HBAN stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

