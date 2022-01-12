Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

DEN stock opened at $79.89 on Monday. Denbury has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 206.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 244.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at about $139,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 178.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,362 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

