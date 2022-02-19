Bank of America Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $75.00

Body

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,412,971 shares of company stock valued at $528,505,040 over the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $254,231,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Articles