Bank of America Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.38.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a market cap of C$76.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.99. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$28.67 and a 12-month high of C$65.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 38,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.37, for a total transaction of C$2,294,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,303,173.60. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,955,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$121,087,540.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,329 shares of company stock valued at $18,144,966.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?

