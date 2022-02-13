Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Position Reduced by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

