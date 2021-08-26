Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH): Price Down $-0.2 (-0.24)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.54 (-0.64)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BOH

At the moment, BOH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.54 (-0.64%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BOH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, BOH ranks 110th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BOH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BOH’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.24%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as BOH has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on BOH; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Bank Of Hawaii Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BOH: Daily RSI Analysis For BOH, its RSI is now at 25.8824.

BOH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For BOH News Traders

Investors and traders in BOH may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market