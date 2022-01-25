Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH): Price Down $-1 (-1.13)% Over Past Day, Down $-1 (-1.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BOH

At the moment, BOH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1 (-1.13%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BOH ranks 164th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

BOH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BOH’s price is down $-1 (-1.13%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as BOH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Bank Of Hawaii Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BOH: Daily RSI Analysis For BOH, its RSI is now at 35.3791.

BOH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

