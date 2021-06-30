Bank Of Montreal (BMO): Price Now Near $102.36; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BMO

At the moment, BMO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.01%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BMO has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BMO ranks 44th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

BMO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BMO’s price is up $0.23 (0.23%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Bank Of Montreal’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.