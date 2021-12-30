Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$160.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$154.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMO. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$159.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$147.75.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$136.94 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$94.90 and a 1 year high of C$141.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

