Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK): Price Now Near $46.96; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BK

At the time of this writing, BK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.56%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BK’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.51%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

