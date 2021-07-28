Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK): Price Now Near $50.17; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BK

At the moment, BK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.14%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BK has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, BK ranks 110th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BK’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.02%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row BK has seen its price head down. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BK: Daily RSI Analysis For BK, its RSI is now at 80.

BK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

