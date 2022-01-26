Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 191,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,605,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,970,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 484,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $142.22 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

