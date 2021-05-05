Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS): Price Now Near $64.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BNS

Currently, BNS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.23%) from the hour prior. BNS has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BNS ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

BNS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BNS’s price is up $0.37 (0.58%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Bank Of Nova Scotia’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

