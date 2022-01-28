Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 218.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIO opened at $564.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $547.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $704.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $737.35.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

