Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 9,072 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $26,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHD opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

