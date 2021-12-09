Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $58.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OZK opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

