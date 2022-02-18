Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

BKIMF opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

