Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 894 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 85.56%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).