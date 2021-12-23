Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cerner were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its stake in Cerner by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).